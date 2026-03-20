Eating ultra-processed foods raises heart disease risk: Study
A new study says eating lots of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) (think packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and ready meals) can seriously raise your risk of heart disease and stroke.
Among 6,814 adults tracked for years, those who ate the most UPFs had a 67% higher chance of major heart problems or death from heart-related causes.
Sugary processed foods were especially risky
Researchers found that each extra daily serving of UPFs was associated with a 5.1% relative increase in risk of major cardiovascular events.
Sugary processed foods were especially risky.
Black participants faced an even steeper increase in risk per serving than non-Black participants, possibly due to targeted marketing and less access to healthier options.
The takeaway
Dr. Amier Haidar, one of the study authors, suggests checking labels for added sugars, salt, and fat, and swapping out processed snacks for things like nuts or fresh produce when you can.
The takeaway: What you eat really does matter for your long-term heart health.