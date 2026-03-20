Eating ultra-processed foods raises heart disease risk: Study Technology Mar 20, 2026

A new study says eating lots of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) (think packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and ready meals) can seriously raise your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Among 6,814 adults tracked for years, those who ate the most UPFs had a 67% higher chance of major heart problems or death from heart-related causes.