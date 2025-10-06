Election Commission unveils new app to streamline electoral processes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new digital platform called ECI Net. The app, dubbed the "Mother of all apps," will be used during the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. It aims to bring transparency and efficiency in India's electoral process by integrating over 40 election-related apps into a single interface.

App features Single-window digital ecosystem for election stakeholders ECI Net is designed as a single-window digital ecosystem for all election stakeholders, from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs). The platform brings together existing digital tools for election monitoring, voter management, communication, and reporting. It aims to simplify workflows, strengthen coordination among officers and voters alike, while providing real-time access to information.

App capabilities Real-time monitoring and secure operations The ECI Net app provides real-time monitoring of voter registration, polling arrangements, and counting status. It also integrates with the 1950 Voter Helpline service, enabling users to connect directly with their BLOs. All digital operations on this platform are secured by advanced encryption and access control systems to ensure data security.

Connectivity Connecting citizens with local election officials The ECI Net app connects 90,712 BLOs, 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) under one digital umbrella. Citizens can call their local election officials by dialing the Voter Helpline number 1950. They can also schedule a call with their BLO through the ECI Net app for quick resolution of queries.