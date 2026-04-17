Economic Times launches Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026
Technology
The Economic Times just kicked off the Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026, spotlighting AI solutions that actually make a difference in the real world.
As India moves from just testing out AI to really using it, these awards will focus on products with strong technical design, smooth deployment, and clear business results.
Nominations open for startups SMEs enterprises
There are three categories, startups, SMEs, and big enterprises, so everyone gets judged fairly based on their own challenges and resources.
The goal is to highlight genuinely impactful products instead of those just making noise.
If you're building something cool with AI, nominations are now open across all categories!