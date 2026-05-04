Economic Times spotlights fintech and payments in 2026 AI awards
Technology
The Economic Times highlights the FinTech & Payments category in its 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards.
These awards spotlight how AI is shaking up the way India handles money: think smarter payment apps, digital lending, and new-age banking.
It's all about tech making transactions faster, safer, and more accessible.
Economic Times awards required measurable impact
To win, products had to prove real impact, like boosting transaction numbers or cutting down on fraud.
The focus on AI highlights how it's powering everything from smart credit decisions to personalized financial experiences.
As India's digital finance scene grows, expect AI to play an even bigger role behind the scenes.