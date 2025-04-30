How to set up bill payment reminder on PhonePe
PhonePe, India's most popular digital payment platform, comes with a handy bill payment reminder feature on its Android app.
The feature allows users to keep a track of their bills easily by sending timely alerts. Knowing how to find and use it can save time and ensure that you never miss out on a payment.
Here are some tips for using PhonePe's bill payment reminder on Android.
Setup
Setting up bill reminder
To start using the bill reminder feature, open PhonePe on your Android device and head over to "Bills" section.
Here, you can add different types of bills, be it for electricity, water or internet, by tapping on the relevant category.
Once added, PhonePe will automatically remind you before every due date. This way, you'll never miss a payment deadline.
Customize
Customizing reminder notifications
PhonePe lets you customize reminder notifications as per your liking.
You can select how many days in advance you want to get a reminder for each bill type.
Plus, you can also set multiple reminders for critical payments.
This way, you can ensure that you get timely alerts just the way you want.
Manage bills
Managing multiple bills efficiently
For those handling multiple bills at the same time, PhonePe also offers a neat interface where you can see all your upcoming payments at one place.
You can see due dates and amounts at a glance without having to go through different sections of the app.
This way, you can keep a tab on and pay multiple bills in a hassle-free manner.
Auto-pay
Utilizing auto-pay feature
PhonePe also offers an auto-pay feature that automatically deducts bill amounts from your linked bank account on given dates.
In order to enable this, just select "Auto-Pay" under each bill category after setting up reminders.
Using auto-pay along with manual reminders, users can ensure seamless transactions without worrying about missing any deadlines.