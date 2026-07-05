Egyptian archeologists uncover 4th century Byzantine city at Dakhla Oasis
Archeologists in Egypt have uncovered a hidden Byzantine city from the fourth century in the Dakhla Oasis.
The site has streets, public squares, homes, and even a basilica-style church.
They also found bread ovens, tools for grinding grain, and coins with ancient emperors' faces, and pottery pieces that reveal snapshots of daily life back then.
Marina el-Alamein tombs include granite sarcophagus
That's not all: 18 ancient tombs turned up at Marina el-Alamein near Alexandria.
These include rock-cut graves and limestone structures filled with pottery, amphorae (big jars), and altars, and even a plaster sphinx was found at the site.
One granite sarcophagus held skeletal remains with gold pieces placed in mouths, a burial ritual from the time when this area was a bustling Greco-Roman port city called Leukaspis.