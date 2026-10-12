El Nino breaks temperature record in key Pacific zone

The United Nations has warned that the long-term 1.5°C target set in the Paris Agreement will be missed within years.

"We are in a new run of months above 1.5C, and with a strong El Nino still intensifying it is likely to last into 2027," said Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus.

"Crossing the Paris Agreement's long-term limit is only a matter of time. How far we overshoot, and for how long, is still up to us," he added.