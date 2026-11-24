El Nino effect? Pacific patch heats up 10°C above normal
What's the story
A worrying hotspot has emerged in the Pacific Ocean, particularly near the Galapagos Islands and Peru's coast. Sea-surface temperatures in this region have risen as much as 10 degrees Celsius above normal. The spike is linked to a strong El Nino event, which could disrupt weather patterns and further raise global temperatures. US meteorologist Ryan Maue dubbed this developing phenomenon a "Mega El Nino."
Temperature anomaly
Anomaly limited to localized area
The 10-degree Celsius anomaly is limited to a localized area of the eastern Pacific, not the whole ocean.
Maue shared a map showing unusually warm waters using data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
It shows an intense patch of unusually warm water near South America and broader central Pacific temperatures about 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Climate pattern
El Nino explained
El Nino is a natural climate pattern where unusually warm surface waters spread across the central and eastern tropical Pacific.
It develops when trade winds weaken, allowing warmer water to spread east.
The latest data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) shows parts of Peru's coast and waters west of Galapagos recorded temperature anomalies of 6-7 degrees Celsius in October.
Record-breaking event
NOAA warns of record-breaking El Nino
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said that the current El Nino event has strengthened considerably.
The temperature anomaly in the central Pacific's Nino 3.4 region hit 2.5 degrees Celsius, while the easternmost Nino 1+2 region recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
NOAA estimates there's a 60% chance this event will surpass previous El Nino strength records since 1950, including those from powerful episodes of 1997-98 and 2015-16.
WMO projection
Record-high temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has also warned that this event could become one of the strongest on record.
The UN weather body's outlook predicts record-high temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, with the phenomenon likely to last through March 2027.
As it is expected to remain active into 2027, its effects could contribute to global warming in the coming months.