El Nino hits 3.05°C September record and may reach 4.0°C
El Nino just broke its own temperature record, reaching 3.05 degrees Celsius this September, beating the 2015 high and doing it months before experts expected.
Scientists say we could see it climb to 4.0 degrees Celsius by the end of 2026, which has everyone worried about what's next for our planet's weather.
World Meteorological Organization launches biggest mobilization
This super El Nino is already making life tough: Indonesia is dealing with wildfires and smoky air, India's monsoon is weaker than usual, and droughts are hitting Central America and the Caribbean, messing with crops and even slowing down ships at the Panama Canal.
Meanwhile, heavy rains in Peru and Chile are blocking access to places like Machu Picchu.
To help countries keep up with these challenges, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization has launched the biggest mobilization in its 50-year history to support national weather services to deliver "life-saving" forecasts, because staying prepared matters more than ever.