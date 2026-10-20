Electric Plant's Bombadil AI decodes plant signals to advise farmers

Bombadil uses affordable sensors on about 125 different species of plants (think tomatoes and ferns) to figure out when they need water or fertilizer.

The data goes to a base station via a low-power wireless network, and the results go back to the customer, helping them boost crop yields while using 20% or more less water than before.

It's a big step up from old-school soil probes. It could change how we grow food for good.