'Electrofermentation' can turn food waste into valuable chemicals
Scientists at Ohio State University have figured out how to use electricity to turn food waste—like dairy leftovers—into valuable chemicals such as acetone and ethanol.
Their method, called electrofermentation, uses gentle electrical currents to help bacteria produce more of these useful byproducts.
This could mean less trash in landfills and more sustainable ways to make industrial materials.
Lower emissions and potential cost benefits
Food waste is a big deal for climate change, making up about 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Every year, the world tosses out nearly 2.5 billion tons of food (the US alone wastes 60 million tons).
By converting that waste into chemicals instead of dumping it, this approach could lower emissions and even help keep food prices in check—good news for both the environment and our budgets.