'Electrofermentation' can turn food waste into valuable chemicals

Lower emissions and potential cost benefits

Food waste is a big deal for climate change, making up about 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Every year, the world tosses out nearly 2.5 billion tons of food (the US alone wastes 60 million tons).

By converting that waste into chemicals instead of dumping it, this approach could lower emissions and even help keep food prices in check—good news for both the environment and our budgets.