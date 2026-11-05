ElevenLabs announces ElevenMusic integration to publish AI tracks on SoundCloud
Technology
ElevenLabs just rolled out a feature that lets you publish your AI-generated tracks straight to SoundCloud from its ElevenMusic platform.
Announced on November 5, this move could really shake up how people share and discover new music online.
SoundCloud Artist Pro gets ElevenMusic Pro
If you're on SoundCloud Artist Pro, there's more good news: you get three months of ElevenMusic Pro. That means you can create up to 1,000 songs and even tweak vocal styles.
Since launching its AI music model in 2025 (with over 25 million tracks already made), ElevenLabs has kept adding cool features, like genre-switching and an easy-to-use app, while SoundCloud keeps boosting its own AI tools too.