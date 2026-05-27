ElevenLabs launches Music v2 AI tool for genre blending control
Technology
ElevenLabs just launched Music v2, its latest AI tool for music creation.
Now you can blend genres, like opera with heavy metal, in a single track and tweak specific sections without messing up the rest.
It's all about giving creators more control and flexibility.
Music v2 assembles full songs
Unlike older tools that only made short clips, Music v2 helps you build entire songs by piecing together intros, verses, and choruses.
It's cleared for commercial use (so no copyright headaches) and supports multilingual lyrics plus complex arrangements.
With big names like Google also racing to improve its own AI music tech, things are getting interesting for anyone who loves making or listening to new sounds.