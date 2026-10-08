Eloelo Group unveils Dolphin AI to expand India's video exports

Dolphin AI brings smart multi-shot planning and keeps scenes consistent so there are no more choppy edits.

Creators can direct videos using simple chat commands, plus there are ready-made templates for ads and tutorials.

It's aimed at professional solo creators, independent creators, and teams working in advertising, product videos, microdramas, podcasts, cinematic films, user-generated content, AI avatars, animation and stylised motion, aiming to boost India's creative scene (which already contributes 2.5% to India's gross domestic product) and make content creation a lot smoother.