Eloelo Group unveils Dolphin AI to expand India's video exports
Eloelo Group just dropped Dolphin AI, its new video generation platform, at FICCI FRAMES 2026 in Mumbai.
Founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey says the goal is to help India move from just watching content to actually exporting it worldwide by making longer and more coherent AI-generated videos possible.
Dolphin AI targets creators across formats
Dolphin AI brings smart multi-shot planning and keeps scenes consistent so there are no more choppy edits.
Creators can direct videos using simple chat commands, plus there are ready-made templates for ads and tutorials.
It's aimed at professional solo creators, independent creators, and teams working in advertising, product videos, microdramas, podcasts, cinematic films, user-generated content, AI avatars, animation and stylised motion, aiming to boost India's creative scene (which already contributes 2.5% to India's gross domestic product) and make content creation a lot smoother.