Eloise Marais likens rocket black carbon to untested geoengineering experiment

Researchers call for launch rules

Professor Eloise Marais and her team found that black carbon from kerosene-fueled rockets sticks around much longer than regular air pollution.

In 2020, megaconstellations already made up 35% of the space industry's climate footprint, and that number could hit 42% by 2029.

The study also points out that while current ozone layer effects are small, things could get worse if chlorine-based fuels are used more often.

Researchers say it's time for real rules to keep space tech green as launches keep ramping up.