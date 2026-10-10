Musk targets Ambani again, renews call for Starlink's India approval

Musk wrote that Ambani would naturally want to maintain his monopolistic hold over the Indian market but asked whether he would still consider allowing Starlink to compete.

"Starlink would change their lives for the better," he added, stressing how his company's satellite internet service could transform education and business opportunities in India.

However, despite having a satellite communication permit and authorization from the Indian space regulator IN-SPACe, Starlink is yet to start commercial operations in India.