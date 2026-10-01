Elon Musk announces SpaceX's Grok bot automatically selects AI models
Technology
SpaceX is giving its Grok Bot a cool upgrade: it can now pick the best AI model for your question, whether that's Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5, MidJourney, or Suno.
Announced by Elon Musk on October 7, this move follows the launch of Grok 4.7, which SpaceX claimed was competitive with frontier models in coding and knowledge work.
Grok model tiers, SpaceX considers rentals
Grok Bot now uses smaller models for quick questions and bigger ones for tougher problems, so answers should be more accurate and helpful.
This shift does suggest that SpaceX is continuing to look at another avenue, teaming up with companies like Anthropic and renting out its powerful servers to train other AIs.
It's a smart way to put its tech (and data centers) to good use while bringing in extra cash.