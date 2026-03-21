Elon Musk backs Demis Hassabis in AGI debate
Elon Musk has jumped into the ongoing debate about artificial general intelligence (AGI), backing Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis over Yann LeCun.
The clash kicked off on X, where the two AI leaders argued about what "general" really means for machines.
The argument between the 2 AI leaders
LeCun thinks calling it "general" is misleading. He says humans aren't actually good at everything and argues intelligence is deeply specialized and shaped by biology and environment.
Hassabis pushed back, saying our brains are like flexible learning machines that can pick up lots of skills, even if we have limits.
Musk's support for Hassabis
Musk publicly tweeted "Demis is right," showing his support for a more optimistic view of AGI.
While some tech leaders believe AI could eventually learn any human skill, others warn against overhyping its potential.
Many experts say superintelligent AI could bring both significant risks and major opportunities.