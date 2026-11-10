Elon Musk backs Larry Page as Google tests AI chips
Technology
Elon Musk is all in on Larry Page's bold prediction that almost all computing could end up happening in space.
On a recent podcast, Patrick O'Shaughnessy and Martin Casado pointed out that strict rules for data centers on Earth might actually speed up this move.
Meanwhile, Google is already testing AI chips in a prototype satellite: Project Suncatcher reported generating its first AI response from orbit!
SpaceX and Google advance space computing
With Google's satellite project and SpaceX launching the tech, the dream of "space computing" is starting to look real.
This could help dodge some of the headaches data centers face here on Earth, and it's a big step toward making future tech less limited by what's possible down here.