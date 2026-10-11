SpaceX could be worth far more than global economy: Musk
What's the story
Elon Musk has expanded his vision for SpaceX, suggesting that the rocket and satellite company could eventually be worth "orders of magnitude more" than the current global economy. The statement was made by Musk in a recent post on X. It goes beyond his previous comments to SpaceX investors in July 2026, when he said the company could be worth "More Than the Rest of Earth."
Clarification
Clarification on confidence level
In a follow-up post, Musk clarified that while he sees a path toward such a valuation, it doesn't mean he's extremely confident that SpaceX will achieve it.
He wrote, "'Seeing a path' is not a statement of extreme confidence that we will achieve that outcome. Just means that I believe there is such a path and the probability of achieving it is not zero."
Twitter Post
Musk's post
This will sound super crazy, but I see a path to SpaceX being worth orders of magnitude more than the current Earth economy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026
Ambition scale
Current SpaceX valuation and global economic context
Musk's latest statement goes beyond the idea of surpassing the value of the existing global economy.
As of Thursday, SpaceX had a reported market capitalization of $2.2 trillion.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected in April that global economic output would reach $126 trillion in 2026.
This means SpaceX's reported valuation is about 1.75% of the projected annual output of the global economy, highlighting Musk's ambitious vision for an extraordinary expansion in economic reach for his company.
Space potential
Musk's broader argument about space-based industries
Musk's vision for SpaceX is part of a larger argument that industries operating beyond Earth could eventually be worth more than those on our planet.
In January, he argued that space-based industries could far exceed the value of all economic activity on Earth.
His argument hinges on the idea that abundant solar energy and the ability to expand infrastructure beyond Earth's physical limits could enable industries to operate at a scale that is difficult to achieve on the planet.