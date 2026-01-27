Elon Musk hints at rising Tesla FSD subscription prices
Elon Musk just gave a heads up: Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription, now $99/month, will get pricier as the tech improves.
He posted, "I should also mention that the $99/month for supervised FSD will rise as FSD's capabilities improve." and said the real value boost comes when cars can drive themselves with no one watching.
No more 1-time FSD purchases—subscriptions only soon
Starting February 14, 2026, you won't be able to buy FSD outright anymore—only monthly subscriptions.
If you already have Enhanced Autopilot, your FSD add-on is $49/month; otherwise it's $99/month.
Basic cruise control stays free.
Big promises and bigger plans
Musk has been promising true self-driving Teslas for years and regularly updates his timeline.
The price of FSD peaked at $15k before dropping to $8k—and now it's subscription-only.
This move also ties into Musk's ambitious goal: funding his massive pay package by hitting 10 million active subscribers.