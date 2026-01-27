Elon Musk hints at rising Tesla FSD subscription prices Technology Jan 27, 2026

Elon Musk just gave a heads up: Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription, now $99/month, will get pricier as the tech improves.

He posted, "I should also mention that the $99/month for supervised FSD will rise as FSD's capabilities improve." and said the real value boost comes when cars can drive themselves with no one watching.