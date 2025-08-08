Next Article
Elon Musk is bringing ads to Grok
Elon Musk just announced that ads are coming to Grok, the AI chatbot on X (formerly Twitter).
The move is meant to boost ad revenue for the platform and help cover the hefty costs of running Grok's powerful hardware.
It comes after former CEO Linda Yaccarino's exit and shows Musk doubling down on making X more profitable.
Ads will be integrated into Grok's response suggestions
Ads won't just pop up randomly—they'll be woven right into Grok's response suggestions.
So when you ask Grok a question, you might see an ad alongside your answer.
Musk also plans to use his xAI tech to make these ads smarter and more targeted, all part of his bigger vision for a more interactive (and lucrative) X experience.