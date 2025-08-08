DJI's Romo robot vacuum comes in fully transparent style
DJI—best known for drones—is rolling out Romo, its debut robot vacuum cleaner.
Packed with AI navigation and advanced obstacle detection (think: drone tech on your floor), Romo comes in three styles: opaque, translucent, and fully transparent.
It launches in China this August and goes global later this year.
Romo brings serious cleaning power with 25,000Pa suction (almost double a Roomba Max 705).
It dodges tiny obstacles using fisheye cameras and lasers, avoids things like pet messes or socks, and can mop too—thanks to a swappable fluid tank.
Dual anti-tangle brushes and extendable arms help it reach tricky spots.
With a self-cleaning base that empties debris, refills liquids, and charges up in just 2.5 hours, Romo is designed for easy living.
Prices range from CNY 4,699 (~$654) to CNY 6,799 (~$947).
If you want smart cleaning without the hassle—and a bit of futuristic flair—Romo could be worth the wait.