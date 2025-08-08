IIT Madras launches new school for budding entrepreneurs

Backed by a thriving startup ecosystem

This new school isn't starting from scratch—it's building on IIT Madras's already buzzing startup ecosystem, which has over 475 deep-tech startups valued at more than ₹50,000 crore.

These companies have created 11,000+ jobs and filed 700+ patents so far.

With extra mentorship, IP clinics for legal guidance, and new funding options on the way, the institute wants to make it even easier for young innovators to get started.