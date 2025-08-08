World's top young astronomers to meet in Mumbai

Around 300 students and 140 team leaders from 64 countries will compete in challenging astronomy contests—think theory, observation, and data analysis. All academic events will be held at The Westin Powai Lake, while mentors handle jury sessions at St. Regis Hotel.

India has hosted IOAA only twice before

This is only the third time India has hosted IOAA—and the second for Mumbai—highlighting its growing role in global science education.

It's a rare chance for young science fans to connect across borders and put their skills to the test on an international stage.