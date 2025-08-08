Next Article
World's top young astronomers to meet in Mumbai
Mumbai is set to welcome the world's top high school astronomy minds for the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) from August 11-21, 2025.
The event kicks off at Jio World Convention Centre.
Students, mentors from 64 countries to participate
Around 300 students and 140 team leaders from 64 countries will compete in challenging astronomy contests—think theory, observation, and data analysis.
All academic events will be held at The Westin Powai Lake, while mentors handle jury sessions at St. Regis Hotel.
India has hosted IOAA only twice before
This is only the third time India has hosted IOAA—and the second for Mumbai—highlighting its growing role in global science education.
It's a rare chance for young science fans to connect across borders and put their skills to the test on an international stage.