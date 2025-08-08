Sturgeon moon rises this weekend: Meaning, visibility, and more

Look southeast after sunset on Saturday to spot the Sturgeon Moon glowing low above the horizon. You'll get two nights of awesome moonrises (August 8 and 9). For exact times where you are, check out TimeandDate.com or Stellarium.

Significance of the Sturgeon Moon

This full moon arrives just before the Perseid meteor shower peaks (August 11-13).

The moon's brightness might wash out most meteors, but you could still catch some of the brightest streaks if you're away from city lights.

It's also a traditional time for harvesting crops like corn and wheat—so there's a little bit of summer history shining down too.