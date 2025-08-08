Sturgeon moon rises this weekend: Meaning, visibility, and more
Get ready for a bright show—August's full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, peaks early Saturday at 3:55am EDT.
Its name comes from the giant sturgeon fish once plentiful in late summer, but it's also called the green corn or grain moon, marking seasonal shifts.
When and where to see it?
Look southeast after sunset on Saturday to spot the Sturgeon Moon glowing low above the horizon.
You'll get two nights of awesome moonrises (August 8 and 9).
For exact times where you are, check out TimeandDate.com or Stellarium.
Significance of the Sturgeon Moon
This full moon arrives just before the Perseid meteor shower peaks (August 11-13).
The moon's brightness might wash out most meteors, but you could still catch some of the brightest streaks if you're away from city lights.
It's also a traditional time for harvesting crops like corn and wheat—so there's a little bit of summer history shining down too.