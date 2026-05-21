Elon Musk launches SpaceXAI hiring spree accepting bullet point applications
Technology
Elon Musk just kicked off a hiring spree for "SpaceXAI," an AI-focused push at SpaceX.
On X, he called for "world-class engineers/physicists," and you don't need previous AI experience if you're a quick learner.
Instead of the usual resume, applicants send short bullet points proving what makes them exceptional.
SpaceX forms AI teams
SpaceX is leaning harder on AI for its rockets and Starlink satellites, forming new teams to handle big data challenges.
The unique application style has already caught the tech world's attention and marks a shift from Musk's old claim that SpaceX used "basically no AI."
It also lines up with his growing focus on AI across Tesla and xAI.