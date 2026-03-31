Elon Musk predicts AGI will surpass humans by end 2026
Technology
Elon Musk said at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 that he thinks artificial intelligence, or AI, will be smarter than humans by the end of 2026.
He is talking about artificial general intelligence (AGI): basically, machines being able to do anything our brains can do.
Elon Musk warns AI poses risks
Musk's prediction is speeding up conversations about how fast AI is moving, thanks to big leaps from companies like OpenAI and Google DeepMind.
He is also warning that unchecked AI poses existential risks to humanity, since powerful AI comes with both big opportunities and real risks.