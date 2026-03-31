Elon Musk predicts AGI will surpass humans by end 2026 Technology Mar 31, 2026

Elon Musk said at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 that he thinks artificial intelligence, or AI, will be smarter than humans by the end of 2026.

He is talking about artificial general intelligence (AGI): basically, machines being able to do anything our brains can do.