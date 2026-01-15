Elon Musk responds as Grok faces deepfake backlash

Musk explained that Grok allows upper body nudity of imaginary adult humans with NSFW mode on—comparing it to R-rated movies on Apple TV. He called this approach the "de facto standard" in America. Soon after, xAI introduced new safeguards: only paid subscribers can edit images, and explicit prompts are geo-blocked in some regions.

Official pushback and xAI's clean-up

Officials like California's governor slammed xAI as a "breeding ground for predators," while other officials criticized the deepfakes.

In response, xAI restricted features for traceability, while X said it had removed illegal content and suspended accounts involved.

X also removed thousands of posts after a notice from India. Meanwhile, some lawmakers and advocates have called on Apple and Google to remove the X and Grok apps.