Grok down! Users report app, web, and login issues

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, has been hit by a major service disruption. Users from different regions have reported issues with accessing the platform, generating responses, and logging into the app. The outage-tracking website Downdetector has noted that 71% of the problems were experienced on mobile apps, while 28% were related to the website, and 1% faced login problems.

User complaints Blank responses and high-demand messages Many users have reported that the chatbot is giving blank responses, failing to process prompts, and showing "high demand" messages on both X and the standalone Grok app. Screenshots shared on social media also appear to show the chatbot failing to answer user queries. The latest outage adds to a series of recurring technical issues that have plagued Grok in recent months.

Market position Competing with ChatGPT and Google Gemini Developed by xAI and integrated with X, Grok has been competing with ChatGPT and Gemini since its launch in 2023. The latest disruption comes amid a string of technical issues that have plagued the platform in recent months. Users have complained about delayed responses, login failures, and repeated "high demand" notifications during high traffic periods and software updates.

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