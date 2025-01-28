Elon Musk to challenge WhatsApp's dominance with 'XChat' messaging service
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is said to be gearing up to launch a new messaging service called 'XChat.'
The move has led users to speculate that the service could be a competitor to popular platforms such as WhatsApp.
The excitement surrounding the possible launch was stoked by social media posts and screenshots, purportedly showing the first rollout of XChat on user profiles.
User speculation
Social media users speculate about XChat's functionality
The exact functionality of XChat remains unclear, which has led to varied speculation among social media users.
One user suggested it could serve as either a messaging service or an email client, potentially rivaling WeChat.
Another post from the X account, X Daily News, hinted at Musk's previously expressed interest in enhancing X's direct messaging feature to compete with WhatsApp.
Encryption feature
XChat could feature message encryption
Further speculation about XChat's features includes the possibility of message encryption.
One social media post announced, "BREAKING: XChat, with message encryption, coming soon to the X platform."
However, official confirmation or details about this potential new messaging service from Musk's platform are yet to be released.
Email service
Musk's previous tease about XMail
Back in December 2024, Musk teased the launch of XMail, a revolutionary email service aimed at taking on Gmail.
He made the announcement in response to an X post by user Mario Nafwal.
Musk confirmed plans for XMail and said he wanted to keep universal compatibility while removing outdated elements of traditional inboxes.