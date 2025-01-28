OpenAI-backed 1X acquires rival to advance humanoid robot development
What's the story
In a major consolidation in the humanoid robotics space, 1X, an OpenAI-backed company, has successfully acquired Kind Humanoid.
Norway-based robotics start-up Kind Humanoid confirmed the development to TechCrunch on Monday, without sharing monetary details of the deal.
The acquisition comes as humanoid robotics is poised to witness a major breakthrough in 2025.
Company profile
Kind humanoid's journey and collaboration with renowned designer
Initially a three-member start-up, Kind Humanoid made headlines in October when it announced its collaboration with acclaimed designer Yves Behar for its first commercial robot.
The company's CEO Christoph Kohstall, a former Google robotics researcher, introduced the world to their unconventional workspace through a virtual tour.
Behar is known for designing products like the Jawbone fitness tracker, One Laptop Per Child, and August Locks.
Financial backing
1X's AI-driven approach and high-profile funding
1X has been making headlines for its pioneering use of generative AI in robotics and its massive funding rounds.
The company raised $100 million last January, with firms like Tiger Global and OpenAI among its investors.
This acquisition comes at a time when platforms like ChatGPT are picking up steam, showing an increasing interest in this area.
Research focus
Kind humanoid's focus on large language models
Kind Humanoid has mostly been focusing on the potential role of large language models in robotics.
This focus is in line with the industry trend of integrating general intelligence with versatile form factors like humanoids.
The acquisition by 1X is likely to further bolster these research efforts and contribute to advancements in this field.
Strategic alignment
1X's mission and future plans post-acquisition
1X said Kind Humanoid's unique expertise and culture fit perfectly with their mission of creating an abundance of labor through safe and intelligent humanoids.
The companies share a common belief that humanoids should be developed alongside humans.
After the acquisition, Kind's operations would help 1X expand its Bay Area operations. However, the exact terms of the deal are still undisclosed.