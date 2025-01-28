What's the story

In a tech world often defined by icons like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, there's another visionary whose work has profoundly influenced the digital era.

Vinod Dham, an Indian-American engineer famously known as the 'Father of the Pentium Chip,' has left an indelible mark on modern computing.

In recognition of his groundbreaking contributions, the Indian government honored him with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2025.

Let's explore the journey of this visionary who has shaped modern computing.