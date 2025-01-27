Most IT leaders see data security as AI adoption hurdle
What's the story
In a recent survey, Hitachi Vantara has found that 54% of Indian IT leaders consider data security gaps as major roadblocks in the successful implementation of artificial intelligence (AI).
The concern comes even as the emerging tech is being adopted at a rapid pace across India.
The study was conducted among 1,200 IT decision-makers across 15 countries, including 100 representatives from India.
Survey findings
Data breach and recovery concerns
The Hitachi Vantara survey also revealed that more than 40% of the participants were concerned about the risk of data breaches from AI-enabled attacks. Meanwhile, 35% were worried about the recovery of data after a ransomware attack.
Data dilemmas
Problems in aligning data quality with AI demands
The survey further revealed that Indian firms are struggling to align data quality, sustainability, and resilient practices with the growing demands of AI. This struggle could potentially jeopardize their long-term success.
Specifically, 58% of respondents said that high-quality data is crucial for successful AI initiatives, while 43% were concerned about having adequate data quality to train AI systems.
Additional concerns
Ethical, legal issues and workforce challenges
The survey also highlighted other concerns regarding AI adoption.
While about 37% of respondents were concerned about ethical and legal issues with AI, 36% pointed out the challenges of hiring skilled labor for AI programs.
Additionally, 43% were worried about the impact of AI on sustainability, showing the wide range of challenges Indian IT leaders are facing in implementing this emerging technology.