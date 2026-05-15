xAI unveils its first coding agent to rival Anthropic
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI, has launched its first-ever AI coding agent, Grok Build. The move is part of a strategy to compete with other AI companies in the lucrative software development market. Currently in early testing and available only for paying subscribers, this new model can handle complex coding tasks based on user commands.
Performance targets
Competing with Claude
Michael Nicolls, the president of xAI and an executive at Starlink, has urged his team to match the performance of Anthropic's Claude across tasks. He has called this a "near-term goal." This ambition highlights Musk's commitment to making xAI a strong player in the professional coding space, despite admitting that his company is currently lagging.
Twitter Post
It is available to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers
An early beta of Grok Build, an agentic CLI for coding, building apps, and automating workflows is now available for SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.— xAI (@xai) May 14, 2026
Through this early beta, we will improve the model and product based on your feedback.
Try it at https://t.co/bpTHpjivWD pic.twitter.com/Rlg4qMLkrv
Company evolution
Partnership with Cursor
As part of its evolution, xAI has partnered with AI company Cursor for coding and computing resources. The collaboration has already seen Cursor engineers working with the start-up in recent weeks. However, despite these developments, some key engineers at xAI's Palo Alto office have recently left the company. These include Devendra Chaplot, co-founder of Mistral AI, who joined in March, and Beibin Li, who previously headed post-training efforts at xAI.