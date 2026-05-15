xAI unveils its first coding agent to rival Anthropic

Michael Nicolls, the president of xAI and an executive at Starlink, has urged his team to match the performance of Anthropic 's Claude across tasks. He has called this a "near-term goal." This ambition highlights Musk's commitment to making xAI a strong player in the professional coding space, despite admitting that his company is currently lagging.

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Company evolution

Partnership with Cursor

As part of its evolution, xAI has partnered with AI company Cursor for coding and computing resources. The collaboration has already seen Cursor engineers working with the start-up in recent weeks. However, despite these developments, some key engineers at xAI's Palo Alto office have recently left the company. These include Devendra Chaplot, co-founder of Mistral AI, who joined in March, and Beibin Li, who previously headed post-training efforts at xAI.