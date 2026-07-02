xAI launches tool to build AI voice agents without coding
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up, xAI, has launched the Grok Voice AI Agent Builder. The innovative no-code platform allows users and businesses to create AI-powered voice agents in under two minutes. The tool is specifically designed for customer support, sales, personal assistance, and other voice-based workflows. It works directly from a web browser without any coding requirements.
Platform capabilities
Free phone number, SIP integration
The Grok Voice AI Agent Builder comes with a free phone number for new users, while businesses can use their existing numbers via SIP integration. The platform supports over 25 languages and is built around Grok's voice model, which provides sub-second response times and natural conversations. It also integrates with services like Gmail, Outlook, Google Calendar, Linear, Notion, and OneDrive for seamless business operations.
Advanced functionality
Voice cloning, MCP integrations, $0.05/min
The platform also supports custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, allowing businesses to connect internal databases, CRMs, APIs, and custom workflows. It comes with a library of more than 80 built-in voices and allows businesses to clone a custom voice using around two minutes of recorded audio. The pricing starts at $0.05 per minute for the service, which is currently in beta testing phase on xAI's site.
Business integration
Enterprise SIP, HIPAA eligibility, GDPR compliance
For enterprise customers, xAI provides direct SIP support for major telephony providers, configurable guardrails, and compliance features such as SOC 2, HIPAA eligibility, and GDPR compliance. Businesses can also set restrictions like preventing the AI from reading sensitive personal information during calls. With this beta launch, xAI is marketing Grok Voice AI Agent Builder as a tool for businesses looking to automate customer interactions while integrating AI voice capabilities into their existing workflows.
Twitter Post
A no-code platform to create human-like voice agents
Introducing Voice Agent Builder: a no-code platform to create human-like voice agents with Grok Voice.— xAI (@xai) July 1, 2026
Available today at $0.05 / min.https://t.co/kUkF7zqvfR pic.twitter.com/OCIq1oDYar