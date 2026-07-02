xAI launches tool to build AI voice agents without coding

Advanced functionality

Voice cloning, MCP integrations, $0.05/min

The platform also supports custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, allowing businesses to connect internal databases, CRMs, APIs, and custom workflows. It comes with a library of more than 80 built-in voices and allows businesses to clone a custom voice using around two minutes of recorded audio. The pricing starts at $0.05 per minute for the service, which is currently in beta testing phase on xAI's site.