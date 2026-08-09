xAI's rival to Meta Muse, GPT Image is here
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up, xAI, has launched a new image-generation model called Imagine Image 2.0. The tool is designed for professional use and is available in the Quality Mode on Grok's iOS and Android apps. API support for the tool will be made available later. This launch places xAI in direct competition with major tech players like OpenAI's GPT Image, Meta's Muse, and Google's Gemini-powered image models.
Professional focus
Model focuses on real-world applications
Unlike other image generators that are primarily used for artistic experimentation, Imagine Image 2.0 is built with a focus on real-world work.
The model is designed to follow detailed instructions closely and generate visuals with improved typography, layouts, and sharper text.
This makes it particularly useful for design-heavy content such as posters, presentations, and social media graphics where accuracy in text representation has been a challenge for AI models in the past.
Enhanced functionality
Advanced editing capabilities
One of the major highlights of Imagine Image 2.0 is its advanced editing features. The tool allows users to edit specific parts of an image without having to regenerate the entire picture.
A new Magic Wand tool enables users to modify selected areas while keeping the rest of the image unchanged.
Other features include segmentation tools for precise selections, background removal for transparent images, and multi-reference editing that supports up to five input images in one generation.
Workflow simplification
Template support for common workflows
xAI is also introducing a set of templates that simplify common image-generation workflows.
These templates cover tasks such as photo editing, professional headshots, product photography, icons, and game assets.
Users can choose a template and provide the required inputs to generate the final image instead of building prompts from scratch.