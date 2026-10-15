Elon Musk says AI could soon write machine code directly
Technology
Elon Musk thinks the future of software might not need traditional coding at all; he recently shared that AI could soon write machine code directly, changing how developers work.
If he is right, this could totally shift what it means to build software.
US software postings up nearly 15%
AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Code are already making waves.
Since early 2025, US software job postings are up nearly 15%, mostly for senior roles needing AI skills.
But there is a catch: entry-level opportunities have dropped by 20% as more tasks go to AI.
Still, experts expect steady growth for developers who can work alongside these new tools, so learning some AI might be your best move.