Elon Musk says China RAM ramp could unsettle memory market
Elon Musk thinks China is about to seriously ramp up its RAM chip production by 2028, which could shake up the global memory market.
He shared this on X after reading about how much South Korea relies on its memory chip industry, especially with AI tech in such high demand.
ChangXin Memory expansion risks oversupply
Right now, Samsung and SK Hynix are benefiting from the AI-fueled need for memory chips.
But China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is quickly catching up; by 2028, its monthly wafer capacity might rise to around 550,000-600,000, potentially approaching SK Hynix's current capacity.
If China keeps growing this fast, we could see too many chips on the market by 2029, pushing prices down and squeezing profits for current leaders.
South Korea may need to rethink its strategy as things shift.