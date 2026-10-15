Elon Musk says China RAM ramp could unsettle memory market

Right now, Samsung and SK Hynix are benefiting from the AI-fueled need for memory chips.

But China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is quickly catching up; by 2028, its monthly wafer capacity might rise to around 550,000-600,000, potentially approaching SK Hynix's current capacity.

If China keeps growing this fast, we could see too many chips on the market by 2029, pushing prices down and squeezing profits for current leaders.

South Korea may need to rethink its strategy as things shift.