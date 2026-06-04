Elon Musk says Neuralink will restore hearing and vision

FDA-designated Neuralink blindsight testing planned 2026

The Blindsight implant is designed to give blind people a shot at seeing again by sending camera images straight to the brain's visual cortex (no need for working eyes).

It's meant for those with eye injuries or damaged optic nerves.

The device has received a breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and is preparing to test its first Blindsight implant later in 2026, which could be a big step forward for sensory tech.