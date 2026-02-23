Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch Starship every hour
Technology
Elon Musk just shared that SpaceX's massive Starship rockets could launch as often as once every hour within three years.
He dropped this ambitious goal during a chat on X, while a post on X highlighted that seven Falcon 9 launches are lined up from California and Florida before February ends.
Merging with xAI to make launches faster, more reliable
Starship is designed to carry a whopping 200 tons each flight, which Musk hopes will make it the go-to for building out satellite networks and powering future space-based data centers.
Since merging with xAI, SpaceX has doubled down on making launches faster and more reliable.
Musk said Starship could launch as often as once every hour within three years.