Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch Starship every hour

Merging with xAI to make launches faster, more reliable

Starship is designed to carry a whopping 200 tons each flight, which Musk hopes will make it the go-to for building out satellite networks and powering future space-based data centers.

Since merging with xAI, SpaceX has doubled down on making launches faster and more reliable.

Musk said Starship could launch as often as once every hour within three years.