Elon Musk says Starshield reserved for Pentagon after Ukraine claim
Technology
SpaceX's Starshield is a special satellite network built for Pentagon and government use, not for regular users.
After Ukraine said SpaceX limited its "military-grade" Starlink access on Wednesday, Elon Musk explained that Starshield is for Pentagon military and intelligence missions and runs alongside the civilian-focused Starlink.
Starshield uses encrypted terminals
Starshield uses extra-secure tech, think advanced encryption and private terminals, to help the Pentagon with missions like missile warnings and surveillance.
Even though it shares satellites with Starlink, it's locked down for military use.
The US government invests in both: Starshield handles sensitive defense tasks, while Starlink keeps everyday people connected.