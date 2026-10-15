Elon Musk says US government and President Trump control Starshield
Technology
Elon Musk just clarified that the slowdown of Ukraine's Starshield satellite system isn't on SpaceX: it's actually controlled by the US government.
He pointed out that Starshield is run by US authorities, with limits set by the military and even by President Trump.
Musk: Starshield separate, Starlink civilian only
Musk also broke down how Starshield (used for Ukraine's military) is totally separate from Starlink, which is only for civilian use and can't be used for attacks.
His comments come as Ukraine relies on Starshield for battlefield communication, and also deploys Starlink for civilian use, but Musk wants it clear: SpaceX isn't calling the shots here. The US government is.