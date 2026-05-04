Elon Musk sues OpenAI for $180B over $38 million donation

Elon Musk alleges OpenAI for-profit conversion

Musk says OpenAI planned to become for-profit even while raising money as a nonprofit, something he'll try to prove with Brockman's old journal entries.

Testimony from Brockman, Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and others is expected soon and could shape where this case goes next.

Musk also pointed out that his own AI startup xAI is much smaller than OpenAI and admitted it might use some of its tech.