Elon Musk sues OpenAI for $180B over $38 million donation
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, claiming he was misled into donating $38 million back when the company was still a nonprofit.
Now, he's asking for $180 billion in damages, wants Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman removed, and is pushing for OpenAI's recent conversion to a more traditional corporate governance structure to be unwound.
Elon Musk alleges OpenAI for-profit conversion
Musk says OpenAI planned to become for-profit even while raising money as a nonprofit, something he'll try to prove with Brockman's old journal entries.
Testimony from Brockman, Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and others is expected soon and could shape where this case goes next.
Musk also pointed out that his own AI startup xAI is much smaller than OpenAI and admitted it might use some of its tech.