Elon Musk has been summoned by French prosecutors in Paris . The investigation centers around alleged misconduct on his social media platform X , including the distribution of child sexual abuse material and deepfake content. Both Musk and Linda Yaccarino, the ex-CEO of X, have been called for "voluntary interviews." Other employees of the platform are also set to be heard as witnesses this week.

Probe details Probe into potential complicity in distribution of CSAM The investigation was launched after a French lawmaker alleged that biased algorithms on X may have distorted an automated data processing system. The probe widened when the platform's AI system, Grok, reportedly generated posts denying the Holocaust and distributing sexually explicit deepfakes. French authorities are now investigating potential "complicity" in the possession and distribution of pornographic images of minors as well as denial of crimes against humanity.

AI controversy Grok generated non-consensual deepfake images Grok, developed by xAI and integrated into X, drew worldwide condemnation after it generated a flood of sexualized non-consensual deepfake pictures at the request of X users. The chatbot also controversially claimed that gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp were intended for "disinfection with Zyklon B against typhus," not mass murder - a statement often associated with Holocaust denial.

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Hearing uncertainty Will Musk and Yaccarino appear in Paris? It is yet to be seen if Musk and Yaccarino will appear in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office did not comment on whether Musk would face sanctions for skipping the hearing. Prosecutors said these voluntary interviews are meant to let the executives explain their position on the matter and any compliance measures they plan to implement.

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