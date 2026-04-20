Why Elon Musk has been summoned by French prosecutors
What's the story
Elon Musk has been summoned by French prosecutors in Paris. The investigation centers around alleged misconduct on his social media platform X, including the distribution of child sexual abuse material and deepfake content. Both Musk and Linda Yaccarino, the ex-CEO of X, have been called for "voluntary interviews." Other employees of the platform are also set to be heard as witnesses this week.
Probe details
Probe into potential complicity in distribution of CSAM
The investigation was launched after a French lawmaker alleged that biased algorithms on X may have distorted an automated data processing system. The probe widened when the platform's AI system, Grok, reportedly generated posts denying the Holocaust and distributing sexually explicit deepfakes. French authorities are now investigating potential "complicity" in the possession and distribution of pornographic images of minors as well as denial of crimes against humanity.
AI controversy
Grok generated non-consensual deepfake images
Grok, developed by xAI and integrated into X, drew worldwide condemnation after it generated a flood of sexualized non-consensual deepfake pictures at the request of X users. The chatbot also controversially claimed that gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp were intended for "disinfection with Zyklon B against typhus," not mass murder - a statement often associated with Holocaust denial.
Hearing uncertainty
Will Musk and Yaccarino appear in Paris?
It is yet to be seen if Musk and Yaccarino will appear in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office did not comment on whether Musk would face sanctions for skipping the hearing. Prosecutors said these voluntary interviews are meant to let the executives explain their position on the matter and any compliance measures they plan to implement.
Question
Did Musk artificially boost value of X, xAI?
In March, the Paris prosecutor's office alerted the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission about the possibility "that the controversy surrounding sexually explicit deepfakes generated by Grok may have been deliberately orchestrated to artificially boost the value of X and xAI - potentially constituting criminal offenses." This could have been done "ahead of the planned June 2026 stock market listing" of a new entity formed by SpaceX and xAI merger.