Elon Musk thinks Google will win AI race
Technology
Elon Musk just gave Google a big nod, saying it will come out on top in the West's AI race.
This came after Abacus AI's Bindy Reddy called out Google's latest Gemini 3.0 for not living up to the hype and said she still has to use Gemini 2.5 instead.
Musk's take on AI race
Reddy urged Google CEO Sundar Pichai to ramp things up by training more models at once.
Musk chimed in with a reply and added his own twist: "Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth and SpaceX in space."
Basically, he sees different leaders for different regions.
Musk's history with predictions and AI
Musk is no stranger to bold predictions: he has warned that AI could surpass human intelligence. He has also warned about the risks of advanced AI.
He launched xAI to build the Grok chatbot.