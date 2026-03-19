Elon Musk thinks Google will win AI race Technology Mar 19, 2026

Elon Musk just gave Google a big nod, saying it will come out on top in the West's AI race.

This came after Abacus AI's Bindy Reddy called out Google's latest Gemini 3.0 for not living up to the hype and said she still has to use Gemini 2.5 instead.