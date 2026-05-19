Elon Musk to appeal after federal jury tosses OpenAI lawsuit

OpenAI argues Musk backed for-profit move

OpenAI's team argued that Musk knew about and even supported the switch to a for-profit model years ago, but only sued after not getting control.

The judge backed the jury's call, which Musk called a "calendar technicality," warning it could set a risky example for other charities.

Now, he's taking the fight to a higher court, saying this case could impact how future lawsuits affect nonprofits everywhere.