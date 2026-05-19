Elon Musk to appeal after federal jury tosses OpenAI lawsuit
Elon Musk isn't done with his legal battle against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman just yet.
After a federal jury tossed out his lawsuit (saying he waited too long to file), Musk announced he'll appeal the decision.
He originally accused Altman and President Greg Brockman of ditching OpenAI's nonprofit roots for personal profit and wanted leadership changes to bring the company back to its original mission.
OpenAI argues Musk backed for-profit move
OpenAI's team argued that Musk knew about and even supported the switch to a for-profit model years ago, but only sued after not getting control.
The judge backed the jury's call, which Musk called a "calendar technicality," warning it could set a risky example for other charities.
Now, he's taking the fight to a higher court, saying this case could impact how future lawsuits affect nonprofits everywhere.