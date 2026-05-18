Elon Musk unveils Neuralink's Blindsight in Israel to restore vision Technology May 18, 2026

Elon Musk just introduced "Blindsight," a new brain chip from Neuralink that's designed to help people who've lost both eyes see again.

Announced at a tech summit in Israel, the chip will have its first human implant later this year.

While it'll offer basic vision at first, Musk says it could eventually give users "perhaps superhuman vision" by connecting their brains directly to devices.