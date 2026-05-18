Elon Musk unveils Neuralink's Blindsight in Israel to restore vision
Technology
Elon Musk just introduced "Blindsight," a new brain chip from Neuralink that's designed to help people who've lost both eyes see again.
Announced at a tech summit in Israel, the chip will have its first human implant later this year.
While it'll offer basic vision at first, Musk says it could eventually give users "perhaps superhuman vision" by connecting their brains directly to devices.
Musk: Neuralink for mobility, predicts robots
Musk also talked about using Neuralink to help paralyzed people move again by bypassing damaged spinal cords.
He described these breakthroughs as "Jesus-level technologies."
Looking ahead, he predicted that in 10 years, AI-powered self-driving cars will handle most driving and humanoid robots could become regulars in our homes.