Elon Musk's AI startup xAI sees mass exodus of co-founders
Technology
Big changes are hitting Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI.
Several co-founders, including Zihang Dai and Guodong Zhang, have left or are about to leave, following others who exited since January.
If Zhang also departs, only two of the original 11 co-founders will remain, raising questions about what's next for the company.
xAI is owned by SpaceX now
The departures come as xAI restructures under Musk, with layoffs impacting projects like Macrohard (automation) and Grok Imagine (image and video tools).
The company is now owned by SpaceX and could be eyeing an IPO soon, but it faces pressure to deliver on its AI goals while navigating all these changes.