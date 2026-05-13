Elon Musk's SpaceX scouts global launch pads for Starship
Technology
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is scouting global spots to build new launch pads for its Starship rocket.
The company is already expanding big facilities in Texas and Florida, aiming for thousands of launches every year with rockets that can be reused quickly.
SpaceX building Texas factory, considering spaceports
To pull off so many launches, SpaceX is building a massive factory in Texas and adding launch pads in Florida.
They're also thinking about international spaceports that could make trips like New York to Tokyo happen in under an hour.
Musk's goal? Make space travel as common as catching a flight.